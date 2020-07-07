City seeking applicants for various boards

The city is seeking applicants for openings on multiple board and commissions.

Citizen Interest Forms are available at the City Manager’s office, Civic Center, Room 201, by calling 455-8450; or may be downloaded from the Citizen Interest Form Page.​

BUSINESS IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT

There are currently two openings on the Business Improvement District Board of Trustees to fill partial terms through June 30, 2023.

The board consists of seven members appointed by the City Commission, serving four-year terms. The board oversees the functions, operations, management and administration as necessary to carry out the purposes and objectives of the BID.

Interested applicants must be owners of property within the BID boundaries or their personal representative, agent or guardian. Meetings are scheduled on the second Thursday of each month at 9 a.m. For more information, contact the BID at 727-5430. Application deadline has been extended to 5 p.m. July 31.

AUDIT COMMITTEE

There is an opening for one citizen to serve on the Audit Committee for a three year term through June 30, 2023. The Audit Committee was established by the City Commission in October 1992 and consists of six members to include the mayor, a commissioner, the city manager, the fiscal services director and two private citizens.

The Audit Committee provides assurance that financial disclosures made by management reasonably portray the city’s financial condition, results of operations and plans and long-term commitments. Experience or interest in financial information is helpful. For more information, contact Melissa Kinzler at 455-8476 or Brenda Keller at 455-8475. Application deadline has been extended to 5 p.m. July 23.

HOUSING AUTHORITY ADVISORY BOARD

There is one opening for a tenant member position for two-year term running from July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2022.

The GFHA Board consists of seven commissioners appointed by the City Commission; 2 tenant members and 5 non-tenant members. The tenant applicants must be a resident of the Housing Authority properties, living on the main site, Austin Hall, Sunrise Courts, Yeoman Tynes, Russell, Sand Hills, Holland Court Apartments or be a tenant participating in the GFHA Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program. Non-resident members should have expertise in the areas of law, architecture, real estate, engineering, finance, clergy or social work.

The Housing Authority provides safe, decent, sanitary, and affordable housing for the community’s low income residents. They also set policy for operation and management of public housing properties, HUD-Section 8 programs, and other affordable housing programs. The Board also serves as the loan committee for the city’s Housing Rehabilitation Program.

Board meetings are held the third Thursday of each month at noon, for about two hours. For more information, contact Greg Sukut or Chris Tinker at 453-4311. Application deadline has been extended to 5 p.m. July 31.

MANSFIELD CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS

There is currently one opening on the Mansfield Center for the Performing Arts Advisory Board. The appointment would be for a partial three-year terms expiring Dec. 31, 2022. The board consists of five to seven members and advises on all matters related to the successful operation of the Mansfield Center for the Performing Arts and public meeting rooms. Meetings are the third Friday of each month at noon. For more information contact Owen Grubenhoff at 455-8510. Applications will be accepted until position is filled.

PARKING ADVISORY COMMISSION

There are currently two openings on the Parking Advisory Commission. One is for a three-year term through April 30, 2023 and one will be for the remainder of a three-year term through April 30, 2022.

The commission consists of five members, appointed by the City Commission, and an ex-officio member appointed by the Business Improvement District. Experience or interest in the Great Falls Central Business District is helpful but not necessary. The commission advises the City Commission, city manager, and Planning and Community Development staff on matters related to parking issues within the Downtown Parking District. Applicants must reside within the City of Great Falls. For more information, contact Craig Raymond at 455-8530. Application deadline has been extended to 5 p.m. July 31.

ADVISORY COMMISSION ON INTERNATIONAL RELATIONSHIPS

The City Commission is seeking applications for citizens to serve on the Advisory Commission on International Relationships. Currently there are several openings on the commission.

The commission consists of nine to eleven members and provides support, coordination and exchange of information for international programs in the community. Meetings are generally held the fourth Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. in the Rainbow Room of the Civic Center. For more information contact Krista Artis at 455-8450. Applications will be accepted until all positions are filled.​

