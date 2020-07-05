ArtsFest returns to Great Falls in August, applications open to request murals on downtown buildings

ArtsFest MONTANA is returning to Great Falls in August for the second year.

The event, hosted by the Great Falls Business Improvement District will kickoff Aug. 21.

This year, artists will install a minimum of four large scale murals on downtown buildings.

Internationally known artist Cameron Moberg is returning to town to work with local and Montana artists, as well as other invited artists, according to the BID.

The first ArtsFest was held in Great Falls in August 2019 with Moberg and other artists installing murals throughout the downtown.

The BID is inviting property owners within the BID boundaries to apply to have

their buildings be considered for this public art opportunity.

Interested property owners need to submit an application to the BID office no later than 12:30 p.m. July 17. Applications received after the deadline may not be considered.

The application is available here, or email info@greatfallsbid.com to get the form. Call 727-5430 with questions.

