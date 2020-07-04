Construction starts July 6 from Fox Farm to Marketplace

The Montana Department of Transportation is beginning construction on the Fox Farm/Ulm project July 6.

The project will continue through September and construction on the main roadways will take place Monday through Friday 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Beginning Monday, United Materials will resurface a section of I-15 stretching from Ulm north to the Emerson Junction Interchange. Traffic will flow on a single lane in each direction and speeds will be reduced. This portion of the project will last only a few weeks and no complete closures of I-15 will be required.

Although the second smallest interstate in the country, I-315 is a main thoroughfare in Great Falls, according to MDT. This well-traveled road will also be resurfaced between I-15 and the intersection of Fox Farm Road through the Fox Farm/Ulm project. The guardrail will be replaced in key areas and the left-turn lane at the intersection of Country Club Boulevard and Fox Farm Road will be lengthened to accommodate increased traffic and alleviate congestion.

All eight of the I-315 ramps will be resurfaced this summer, requiring complete ramp closures.

Construction on the ramps will take place at night between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. To allow for better traffic flow, two ramps will be closed at a time, each taking a few days to complete. Access to area businesses will remain open during regular business hours.

Residents and businesses can sign up for weekly project updates by sending a request to kristine@bigskypublicrelations.com, subscribe to text alerts by texting PAVEGF to 41411 and visiting the project website.

Alternative accessible formats of this document will be provided on request. Persons who need an alternative format should contact the Office of Civil Rights, Department of Transportation, 2701 Prospect Ave., P.O. Box 201001, Helena, MT 59620. Telephone 406-444-5416 or Montana Relay Service at 711.

