June 30 COVID updates: Trolley tours postponed; minor league baseball canceled

Minor League Baseball has canceled the 2020 season.

In a June 30 release, the league said that Major League Baseball informed MiLB that it wouldn’t provide its affiliation Minor League teams with players for the 2020 season and as a result, the season is canceled.

Voyagers release summer event schedule

The Great Falls Voyagers said June 30 that “for the first time in over 50 years there will not be a professional baseball season in Great Falls. We look forward to seeing everyone at our events this summer and to the return of baseball in 2021.”

Minor League Baseball President and CEO Pat O’Conner said in a release, “these are unprecedented times for our country and our organization as this is the first time in our history that we’ve had a summer without Minor League Baseball played. While this is a sad day for many, this announcement removes the uncertainty surrounding the 2020 season and allows our teams to begin planning for an exciting 2021 season of affordable family entertainment.”

Trolley Tours Postponed

“Due to the recent increase of COVID-19 cases in Montana, we have decided to postpone our two-hour historic tours until further notice. At this moment, we are happy to still offer some charter services to local families/groups/organizations as long as safety guidelines are followed. The safety of our staff and community is important to us and we thank all of you for your support and understanding.”

According to the organizer of the brothel tours, those are still going on as planned in July.

