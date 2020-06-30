City closures for the July 4 holiday

The City of Great Falls tennis courts will be closed beginning June 30 and will reopen on the morning of July 6.

The closure is necessary to protect the court surfaces from individuals lighting fireworks on the courts.

For those interested in using the courts for tennis or pickle ball during this time frame, the courts will remain available, but individuals must come to the Park and Recreation office, 1700 River Drive North, to check out a key. Office hours are Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The office will be closed on July 3 for the holiday.

For more information, contact the Park and Recreation Office, 406-771-1265.

The City of Great Falls offices will be closed July 3 in observance of the Independence Day holiday.

The Great Falls Animal Shelter will be closed July 3 and July 4.

The Great Falls Public Library will be closed July 4.

The Community Recreation Center will be closed July 4 and July 5.

There will be no changes to the residential or commercial sanitation collection schedule.

The neighborhood pools (Jaycee & Water Tower) will be open from 1 to 5:45 p.m., and the Electric City Water Park will be open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The Anaconda Hills and Eagle Falls Golf Courses will both be open over the 4th of July holiday. Gates open for check-in at 6:30 a.m. and courses and ranges open at 7 a.m.

The city’s online services are available over the holiday and can be accessed at:

City of Great Falls: https://greatfallsmt.net

Library: https://www.greatfallslibrary.org/

Municipal Court Fines: https://www.citepayusa.com/payments/welcome.do

Utility Bills: https://public.greatfallsmt.net/esuite.utilities/

