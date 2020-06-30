AAUW resuming book collections for their annual sale

The Great Falls chapter of the American Association of University Women will resume collecting donations July 7 for their annual sale.

They’ll take donations every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the library through Oct. 6.

AAUW asks that donated material be put in boxes or bags of a manageable size. They won’t be able to return containers until the next week.

Donated materials must sit for 72 hours before they can put them away per recommendations from the Cascade County City-County Health Department.

AAUW cannot accept textbooks, Reader’s Digest condensed books, encyclopedias, VHS tapes, record albums or materials in poor condition. Donors are asked not to drop off any materials in questionable condition.

The Friends of the Library were unable to hold their annual sale and gave the materials they had collected to AAUW.

The AAUW sale is planned for Oct. 14-17, with the half price sale Oct. 21-23, and the sack sale on Oct. 24.

All plans are dependent on COVID-19.

AAUW is collecting materials in the dock area in the alley behind the library.

For questions, contact Terry Reynolds 452-4264 or Lynn Allison at 761-3212.

