Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter said June 24 that an inmate at the Cascade County Adult Detention Center died Tuesday morning.

The inmate was Zachary Swanson, a 30 year-old-male, according to CCSO.

“Since this was an in-custody death, this matter will be investigated by the Montana Criminal Division of Investigations and the Petroleum County Coroner’s Office,” Slaughter said in a release.

