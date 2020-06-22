GFC-MSU releases plan for fall return to campus

Great Falls College MSU released its Healthy Fall 2020 report, which lays the groundwork for students, faculty and staff to have the safest possible return to campus for the start of our fall term on Aug. 17, according to a release.

The college’s 25-member team, led by Dr. Leanne Frost, the director of the General Studies Division at Great Falls College, broke into 10 subcommittees to form a comprehensive plan with the health of our campus community the highest priority. The committee worked closely with local health authorities and the Office of the Commissioner of Higher Education to form the plan, according to the release.

“While none of us has a clear crystal ball for future predictions about COVID-19 cases, Great Falls College MSU is taking appropriate steps to provide a safe teaching, learning and working environment,” Dr. Susan J. Wolff, CEO/Dean of the college, said in a release.

The fall semester begins Aug. 17, with final paperwork due to admissions by Aug. 12, and on-campus instruction concludes Nov. 25, with the following week devoted to final exams and projects that will be taken or turned in online.

This roadmap was created with the best available information, and college officials expect circumstances most likely will change and will be ready to adapt.

