Cascade County City-County Health Department said June 20 that it was notified of the 22nd confirmed COVID-19 in the county.

This new case is a male in his 30s, according to CCHD.

Cascade County notified of 21st COVID-19 case

“As always, the individual is isolated and the Cascade City-County Health Department is performing contact tracing. Anyone who comes up in our investigation as having been exposed will be contacted,” according to CCHD.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook