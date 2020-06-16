Portion of Skyline Drive closed next week for chip seal project

Beginning June 22, Skyline Drive Northwest will be closed from 6th Street Northwest to Division Road for about a week.

The city has contracted with United Materials for a chip seal project on Skyline Drive Northwest from 6th Street Northwest to a point 200-feet east of the intersection with 3rd Street Northwest.

The road will close June 22 through June 26.

Local access will be provided during construction.

The contractor will provide barricades and detour signs in the area of construction to re-route traffic.

For more information about the Skyline Drive Northwest closure contact Russell Brewer, city senior civil engineer, at 406-771-1258.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

