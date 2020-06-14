Dickson promoted; Thomas assumes command of 120th Airlift Wing

The 120th Airlift Wing has a new commander.

On June 13, the unit held a change of command ceremony and Col. Trace Thomas assumed command from Col. Buel Dickson.

Dickson has been promoted to brigadier general and assumed command for the Montana Air National Guard on Saturday in ceremony that followed the change of command.

Adjutant General of the Montana National Guard Maj. Gen. Matthew T. Quinn presided over both ceremonies.

Due to COVID-19, the ceremonies were livestreamed and are available below.

