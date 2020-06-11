UP master’s nursing program accredited

The Commission of Collegiate Nursing Education has granted full accreditation to the master’s degree program in nursing at the University of Providence. The accreditation action is effective as of Oct. 2, 2019, through June 30, 2025.

“The Master of Science in Nursing, Nurse Educator concentration at the University of Providence, is an asynchronous online, 26-month program built for working professionals. Courses are taught in a cohort model, where students gain a sense of community and individual attention as they progress through the program with the same group of students. The program prepares graduate nursing students to utilize the latest evidence, resources, and tools in a variety of academic as well as clinical settings,” according to a UP release.

Nurses in the nurse educator concentration focus on nursing education and represent many care areas, such as obstetrics, emergency department, rehab, oncology, and surgical services. Students experience two clinical practicums, for a total of 135 clinical hours. The program allows nurses to combine their passion for nursing and education in order to improve health outcomes and strengthen their communities.

The University of Providence will accept a new cohort in Fall 2020. Cohorts begin in fall and spring each year.

Prospective students interested in learning more about the program should contact Crystal Marsh at crystal.marsh@uprovidence.edu.

