Traffic signal repair will close intersection of 10th Avenue South at 9th

The City of Great Falls Traffic and Signal Division is closing north and southbound traffic at 9th Street and 10th Avenue South for the replacement of a damaged signal cabinet.

The closure will be in place by 6 a.m. June 16 and reopened by 4 p.m. but the schedule and duration is subject to change to the weather or technical issues.

North and southbound detours will be provided while east and westbound traffic on 10th Avenue South will remain open with signal lights dark.

Northbound turns off 10th Avenue South will be prohibited.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

