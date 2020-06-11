GFPS seeking parent input for start of school year; driver’s ed registration open

Great Falls Public Schools is asking families to take a survey regarding the start of the 2020-2021 school year in August.

Parents can fill it out once for each other their children. The survey closes at midnight June 14.

The survey is available here.

Driver’s Ed

Driver’s Education registration opened June 9. Register for the June 22 Driver’s Education session online here.

Both in-person and online classroom options are available.

This session is open to students who were born on or before December 22, 2005.

