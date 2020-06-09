Russell Museum begins phased reopening

The C.M. Russell Museum is beginning to reopen the month.

Beginning June 11, the C.M. Russell Museum Store as well as the Russell House and Studio will reopen to the public.

Days and hours for these spaces will be Thursday through Monday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Western Art Week rescheduled for September with first time combined event of three major shows

Admission to the House and Studio will be $7 per person for adults and seniors, free for students and active military and their families.

On June 25, the entire museum complex will once again be open to the public with the same hours above – Thursday through Monday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. At this time, museum admission will return to regular rates.

For safety, the following policies and procedures have been implemented, according to a museum release:

Parties larger than 10 individuals will be required to enter the museum in a staggered format. Guided tours have been suspended through September.

The museum will have a new gallery map and a marked pathway through the museum to ensure guests can enjoy the museum while minimizing contact with other guests.

Sanitizing stations will be available throughout the museum.

All points of sale have been outfitted with plexiglass barriers.

All museum staff will wear masks. Guests are encouraged but not required to wear a mask while in the museum.

