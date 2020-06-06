Street sweeping June 8-9

Street sweeping continues next week in Great Falls.

Residents are asked to remove their vehicles from the area from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on their scheduled day.

The schedule may change or be canceled due to weather.

For questions, call 771-1401.

June 8: All streets and avenues from Riverview Drive North East to 36th Avenue North East from 5th Street North East to 9th Street North East. Also, 7th Street North East from 36th Avenue North East to Countryside Village.

June 9: All streets and avenues from 9th Street North East to Bootlegger Trail from Skyline Drive North East to Choteau Avenue North East. Also, Eagles Crossing, Great Bear Avenue, and 33rd Avenue North East from U.S. Highway 87 to east city limit.

This concludes the annual street sweeping for 2020. The Street Division can take requests for street sweeping as time and work schedules allow. Call the Public Works operations office at 406-771-1401 to put in a request.

