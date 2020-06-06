Municipal Court window reopens, open court resumes June 18

Great Falls Municipal Court reopened June 4 and is now open 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m.

Open court resumes June 18. Masks are required.

Open court hours are:

Monday: 10 a.m. checkin and court begins at 10:30 a.m.

Tuesday, Thursday, Friday checkin is 9 a.m. and court begins at 9:30 .m.

There’s no open court on Wednesday.

Only the defendant will be allowed in court and the court is still trying to limit the amount of people in court to comply with COVID-19 distancing guidelines.

Filings can be filed by:

Email citycourt@greatfallsmt.net

Mail; Municipal Court P.O. Box 5021 Great Falls, MT 59403

Payments

Online at citepayusa.com

Pay through mail

At window

Jail Arraignments

Jail arraignments will be held via video conferences Monday at 1:30 p.m. and Tuesday through Friday at 9:30 a.m. The court will not allow walk-in viewings during this time.

