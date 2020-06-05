Peaceful protest planned downtown tonight, rumors of Antifa not true per law enforcement

Rumors are circulating in Great Falls that an Antifa group has scheduled a protest at the Civic Center on June 5.

That is not true, according to the Great Falls Police Department and Cascade County Sheriff’s Office.

Rumors, and a Facebook post, have been circulating that the Antifa group has a permit for the downtown protest but they do not.

According to GFPD Lt. Doug Otto, there are no credible threats or information that Antifa is in the city.

“It’s rumors right now, that’s all it is right now,” Otto said.

City, county law enforcement officials respond to Floyd murder, protests

A permit has been issued for a National Day of Action for Black Lives protest at the Civic Center at 5 p.m. June 5.

The protest is organized by Jasmine Taylor, the same person who organized the peaceful protest that was held by the federal courthouse on May 31.

Rumors have also circulated that downtown businesses were told to close at 1 p.m. June 5 due to protests. That is not true, according to the Business Improvement District and multiple businesses told The Electric they are operating as normal tonight. Brush Crazy is closing at 5 p.m.

According to Taylor, the group will meet on the steps of the Civic Center and march to the federal courthouse.

Taylor’s event post states, “we will obey all relevant laws. This means we will not demonstrate on private property. We will not block traffic or intersections. As always, this will be a peaceful demonstration. We will not engage with anyone that is being threatening or attempting to alter the peaceful nature of this demonstration.”

