Primary election results for Cascade County

The majority of ballots in Cascade County have been counted as of 9 p.m.

Since the law changed, county elections staff were able to start opening ballot envelopes on Thursday and Friday and ran those through the counting machines on Monday. No results were run until polls closed at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

About 1,000 ballots are still being processed, according to county elections staff.

So far, 23,816 ballots have been counted.

Of those, 10,050 were ballots for the Democratic primary; 13,705 were for the Republican primary and 61 were for the Green primary.

Preliminary results for the June 2 primary election are below:

Cascade County races

County Commission

Jim Larson (R): 11,140

Jim Stone (D): 8,553

Clerk of Court

Tina Henry (D): 8,775

Federal races

President

Donald Trump, incumbet (R): 12,256

Joe Biden (D): 7,947

Bernie Sanders (D): 964

Elizabeth Warren (D): 597

U.S. Senate

Steve Daines, incumbent (R): 11,995

John Driscoll (R): 702

Daniel Larson (R): 633

Steve Bullock (D): 9,568

Mike Knoles (D): 202

John Mues (D): 186

Dennis Daneke (G): 17

Wendie Frederickson (G): 31

U.S. Representative

Kathleen Williams (D): 8,845

Tom Winter (D): 966

Joe Dooling (R): 538

John Evankovich (R): 224

Debra Lamm (R): 622

Mark McGinley (R): 349

Matt Rosendale (R): 6,017

Corey Stapleton (R): 5,473

John Gibney (G): 45

State races

Governor

Mike Cooney/Casey Schreiner (D): 7,116

Whitney Williams/Buzz Mattelin (D): 2,689

Tim Fox/Jon Knokey (R): 3,093

Greg Gianforte/Kristen Juras (R): 7,691

Al Olszewski/Ken Bogner (R): 2,729

Robert Barb/Joshua Thomas (G): 47

Secretary of State

Bryce Bennett (D): 8,824

Bowen Greenwood (R): 850

Christi Jacobsen (R): 4,411

Brad Johnson (R): 3,049

Kurt Johnson (R): 631

Forrest Mandeville (R): 869

Scott Sales (R): 2,183

Attorney General

Kimberly Dudik (D): 2,422

Raph Graybill (D): 7,130

Jon Bennion (R): 4,549

Austin Knudsen (R): 7,035

Roy Davis (G): 47

State Auditor

Troy Downing (R): 6,387

Nelly Nicol (R): 2,420

Scott Tuxbuery (R): 3,007

Shane Morigeau (D): 4.094

Mike Winsor (D): 4,399

State Superintendent of Public Instruction

Elsie Arntzen (R): 10,822

Melissa Romano (D): 9.031

State Senate

District 10

Jeni Dodd (R): 837

Steve Fitzpatrick (R): 3,834

District 15

Ryan Osmundson (R): 220

State House

District 19

Wendy McKamey (R): 1,935

District 20

Melissa Smith (D): 1,227

Fred Anderson (R): 2,212

District 21

Jaime Horn (D): 1,185

Ed Buttrey (R): 1,233

Sally Tucker (R): 408

District 22

Matt Rains (D): 533

Jasmine Taylor (D): 616

Lola Sheldron-Galloway (R): 1,233

District 23

Brad Hamlett (D): 1,057

Scot Kerns (R): 994

District 24

Barbara Bassette (D): 1,227

Steve Galloway (R): 1,158

District 25

Jasmine Krotkov (D): 1,075

Steve Gist (R): 1,046

District 26

Helena Lovick: 726

Sheridan Buck (R): 205

Rudolf Tankink (R): 234

Jeremy Trebas (R): 313

District 27

Josh Kassmier (R): 293

District 30

Cindy Palmer (D): 67

E. Wylie Galt (R): 221

Nonpartisan state races

Supreme Court Justice No. 5

Mike Black: 6,063

Laurie Mckinnion: 11,372

Mars Scott: 2,647

Supreme Court Justice No. 6

Jim Shea: 19,262

District Court Judge, Dept. 4

John Parker: 19,345

Local Republican Precinct Committee Members

Vote for 1

Precinct committeeman 24

Brantley Landon: 472

Michael Polaske: 566

Precinct committeeman 25

Travis Grove: 559

Roger Hagan: 534

Precinct committeeman 30

Anthony Juntunen: 235

Precinct committeeman 19A1

Judd Brooks: 140

Mark Rope: 55

Precinct committeeman 19A2

Jason Gibson: 147

Randy Pinocci: 191

Daniel Rockwell: 116

Precinct committeeman 19A4

Michael Dube: 122

Keith Ochs: 67

Precinct committeeman 19E

Kent Holtz: 70

JC Kantorowicz: 42

Precinct committeman 20A

Brian Hoven: 1,379

William Zucconi: 328

Precinct committeeman 21B

Rickey Linafelter: 41

Mason Walker: 88

Precinct committeeman 22A

Fred Fairhurst: 454

Ron Staley: 363

Precinct committeeman 22B

C.B. Corneliusen: 209

George Mollander: 93

James Neumann: 98

Precinct committeeman 26A

Travis Manus: 389

Rudolf Tankink: 290

Precinct committeewoman 24

Romelle Kafka: 256

Stacie Landon: 658

Alberta-Mary Sparklin: 114

Precinct committeewoman 25

Fabiola Hanser

Precinct committeewoman 30

Sherry Juntunen: 136

Vicky Jo Reeves: 79

Precinct committeewoman 19A1

Amy Brooks: 130

Garnett Rope: 61

Precinct committeewoman 19A4

Adrienne Dube: 95

Linda Madsen: 90

Precinct committeewoman 19E

Stephanie Annis: 104

Precinct committeewoman 20A

Barbara Hoven: 997

Darlene Meddock: 591

Precinct committeewoman 21B

Sally Tucker: 119

Precinct committeewoman 22A

Susan Fairhurst: 472

Rita Staley 345

Precinct committeewoman 22B

Michelle Neumann: 166

Lola Sheldon-Galloway: 273

Precinct committeewoman 26A

Heidi Haymaker: 371

Judy Tankink: 302

