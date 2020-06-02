Primary election results for Cascade County
The majority of ballots in Cascade County have been counted as of 9 p.m.
Since the law changed, county elections staff were able to start opening ballot envelopes on Thursday and Friday and ran those through the counting machines on Monday. No results were run until polls closed at 8 p.m. Tuesday.
About 1,000 ballots are still being processed, according to county elections staff.
So far, 23,816 ballots have been counted.
Of those, 10,050 were ballots for the Democratic primary; 13,705 were for the Republican primary and 61 were for the Green primary.
Preliminary results for the June 2 primary election are below:
Cascade County races
County Commission
Jim Larson (R): 11,140
Jim Stone (D): 8,553
Clerk of Court
Tina Henry (D): 8,775
Federal races
President
Donald Trump, incumbet (R): 12,256
Joe Biden (D): 7,947
Bernie Sanders (D): 964
Elizabeth Warren (D): 597
U.S. Senate
Steve Daines, incumbent (R): 11,995
John Driscoll (R): 702
Daniel Larson (R): 633
Steve Bullock (D): 9,568
Mike Knoles (D): 202
John Mues (D): 186
Dennis Daneke (G): 17
Wendie Frederickson (G): 31
U.S. Representative
Kathleen Williams (D): 8,845
Tom Winter (D): 966
Joe Dooling (R): 538
John Evankovich (R): 224
Debra Lamm (R): 622
Mark McGinley (R): 349
Matt Rosendale (R): 6,017
Corey Stapleton (R): 5,473
John Gibney (G): 45
State races
Governor
Mike Cooney/Casey Schreiner (D): 7,116
Whitney Williams/Buzz Mattelin (D): 2,689
Tim Fox/Jon Knokey (R): 3,093
Greg Gianforte/Kristen Juras (R): 7,691
Al Olszewski/Ken Bogner (R): 2,729
Robert Barb/Joshua Thomas (G): 47
Secretary of State
Bryce Bennett (D): 8,824
Bowen Greenwood (R): 850
Christi Jacobsen (R): 4,411
Brad Johnson (R): 3,049
Kurt Johnson (R): 631
Forrest Mandeville (R): 869
Scott Sales (R): 2,183
Attorney General
Kimberly Dudik (D): 2,422
Raph Graybill (D): 7,130
Jon Bennion (R): 4,549
Austin Knudsen (R): 7,035
Roy Davis (G): 47
State Auditor
Troy Downing (R): 6,387
Nelly Nicol (R): 2,420
Scott Tuxbuery (R): 3,007
Shane Morigeau (D): 4.094
Mike Winsor (D): 4,399
State Superintendent of Public Instruction
Elsie Arntzen (R): 10,822
Melissa Romano (D): 9.031
State Senate
District 10
Jeni Dodd (R): 837
Steve Fitzpatrick (R): 3,834
District 15
Ryan Osmundson (R): 220
State House
District 19
Wendy McKamey (R): 1,935
District 20
Melissa Smith (D): 1,227
Fred Anderson (R): 2,212
District 21
Jaime Horn (D): 1,185
Ed Buttrey (R): 1,233
Sally Tucker (R): 408
District 22
Matt Rains (D): 533
Jasmine Taylor (D): 616
Lola Sheldron-Galloway (R): 1,233
District 23
Brad Hamlett (D): 1,057
Scot Kerns (R): 994
District 24
Barbara Bassette (D): 1,227
Steve Galloway (R): 1,158
District 25
Jasmine Krotkov (D): 1,075
Steve Gist (R): 1,046
District 26
Helena Lovick: 726
Sheridan Buck (R): 205
Rudolf Tankink (R): 234
Jeremy Trebas (R): 313
District 27
Josh Kassmier (R): 293
District 30
Cindy Palmer (D): 67
E. Wylie Galt (R): 221
Nonpartisan state races
Supreme Court Justice No. 5
Mike Black: 6,063
Laurie Mckinnion: 11,372
Mars Scott: 2,647
Supreme Court Justice No. 6
Jim Shea: 19,262
District Court Judge, Dept. 4
John Parker: 19,345
Local Republican Precinct Committee Members
Vote for 1
Precinct committeeman 24
Brantley Landon: 472
Michael Polaske: 566
Precinct committeeman 25
Travis Grove: 559
Roger Hagan: 534
Precinct committeeman 30
Anthony Juntunen: 235
Precinct committeeman 19A1
Judd Brooks: 140
Mark Rope: 55
Precinct committeeman 19A2
Jason Gibson: 147
Randy Pinocci: 191
Daniel Rockwell: 116
Precinct committeeman 19A4
Michael Dube: 122
Keith Ochs: 67
Precinct committeeman 19E
Kent Holtz: 70
JC Kantorowicz: 42
Precinct committeman 20A
Brian Hoven: 1,379
William Zucconi: 328
Precinct committeeman 21B
Rickey Linafelter: 41
Mason Walker: 88
Precinct committeeman 22A
Fred Fairhurst: 454
Ron Staley: 363
Precinct committeeman 22B
C.B. Corneliusen: 209
George Mollander: 93
James Neumann: 98
Precinct committeeman 26A
Travis Manus: 389
Rudolf Tankink: 290
Precinct committeewoman 24
Romelle Kafka: 256
Stacie Landon: 658
Alberta-Mary Sparklin: 114
Precinct committeewoman 25
Fabiola Hanser
Precinct committeewoman 30
Sherry Juntunen: 136
Vicky Jo Reeves: 79
Precinct committeewoman 19A1
Amy Brooks: 130
Garnett Rope: 61
Precinct committeewoman 19A4
Adrienne Dube: 95
Linda Madsen: 90
Precinct committeewoman 19E
Stephanie Annis: 104
Precinct committeewoman 20A
Barbara Hoven: 997
Darlene Meddock: 591
Precinct committeewoman 21B
Sally Tucker: 119
Precinct committeewoman 22A
Susan Fairhurst: 472
Rita Staley 345
Precinct committeewoman 22B
Michelle Neumann: 166
Lola Sheldon-Galloway: 273
Precinct committeewoman 26A
Heidi Haymaker: 371
Judy Tankink: 302