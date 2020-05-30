Weekend updates: street sweeping, neighborhood council, community garden

Pea Pods garden

The Pea Pods Community Garden has raised beds available: $15 for a 4 by 4 plot and $25 for a 4 by 10 plot.

Applications are available in the mailbox at the garden, 901 3rd Ave. N., or contact Sheila Rice at sheilaricemt@outlook.com.

Neighborhood Councils resume meetings

Great Falls Neighborhood Councils will reconvene in June. Meetings will be conducted with the required preventative measures. Councils that usually meet in a public school location will be relocated to the Civic Center Gibson Room. Below are the dates and locations of the June meetings:

Neighborhood Council 1: June 9 at 7 p.m. in the Civic Center Gibson Room

Neighborhood Council 2: June 10 at 7 p.m. in the Civic Center Gibson Room

Neighborhood Council 3: June 4 at 7 p.m. in the Civic Center Gibson Room

Neighborhood Council 4: June 25 at 7 p.m. at the Heritage Baptist Church, 900 52nd St. N.

Neighborhood Council 5: June 15 at 7 p.m. in the Great Falls Clinic Specialty Center Conference Room, 3000 15th Ave. S. (masks are required by the GF Clinic)

Neighborhood Council 6: June 3 at 7 p.m. in the Civic Center Gibson Room

Neighborhood Council 7: June 8 at 7 p.m. in the Civic Center Gibson Room

Neighborhood Council 8: June 18 at 7 p.m. in the Great Falls Prerelease Center Women’s Annex, 1019 15th St. N.

Neighborhood Council 9 will resume meetings in September.

Agendas are posted on the Neighborhood Councils meeting calendar at least 48 hours prior to the scheduled meeting.

Great Falls street sweeping

Residents are asked to remove vehicles from the area on their scheduled day from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The schedule is subject to change due to weather. For questions, call 771-1401.

June 1: All streets and avenues from Smelter Avenue to 14th Avenue North West from 6th Street North West to 6th Street North East including 17th Avenue North East from 3rd Street North West to 6th Street North East.

June 2: All streets and avenues from Smelter Avenue North West to Skyline Drive North West from 6th Street North West to Division Road.

June 3: All streets and avenues from Division Road to Old Havre Highway from Smelter Avenue North East to Riverview Drive North East.

June 4: All streets and avenues from Riverview Drive North East to Choteau Avenue North East from Division Road to 5th Street North East.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

