Sunday Reads: May 31

In between time spent in the sun this weekend, some reading for you.

I’ve taken some breaks this weekend to return to Our Towns, a book about civic life from a married couple who traveled the country looking at what towns were doing and what was working. It’s been awhile since I had time to read but it felt like a good time to turn some pages.

What I’m reading: books on community, revitalization, economics and food

If you’re interested in civic life, how economics, location and other factors impact towns and cities, I highly recommend it.

It’s my favorite kind of book, one that makes you think, imagine, start conversations and imagine “what if…”

NPR: Coronavirus is creating a financial crisis for American schools

The Atlantic: I’m a chef in a seaside town. I’m not an epidemiologist.

ProPublica: You don’t need invasive tech for successful contact tracing. Here’s how it works.

New York Times: A pandemic bright spot: in many places, less crime

NPR: Why parts of rural America are pushing back on coronavirus restrictions

Route Fifty: Antibody Tests Were Hailed As Way To End Lockdowns. Instead, They Cause Confusion.

NPR: Minnesota to deploy record Guard force to contain unrest over death of George Floyd

Wired: COVID-19 makes the case for more meatpacking robots

ProPublica: Coronavirus Contracts: Tracking federal purchases to fight the coronavirus

Vox: How the Supreme Court enabled police to use deadly chokeholds

Sky News: Monkeys ‘escape with COVID-19 samples’ after attacking lab assistant

Route Fifty: Smaller Cities Left Waiting on Coronavirus Aid Money

