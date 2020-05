The picnic area at Ryan Island will open for public use for the season on June 1. Hours will be 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, according to NorthWestern Energy.

Users should observe social distancing protocols when visiting Ryan Island to limit the potential spread of the COVID-19 virus, according to NorthWestern.

