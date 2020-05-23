Sunday Reads: May 24

Short list this weekend. Enjoy the weather and time with friends and family.

Also, take a moment to remember fallen troops this Memorial Day

Associated Press: Study: World carbon pollution falls 17 percent during pandemic peak

Vox: Pandemics are not wars

The Atlantic: ‘How could the CDC make that mistake?’

CityLab: Nextdoor’s delicate partnership with local police

The Economist: Inefficiencies bedevil America’s response to soaring joblessness

The New Yorker: The coronavirus vaccine is on track to be the fastest ever developed

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

