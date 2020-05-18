The History Museum reopens to public May 19 with limited hours, restrictions

The History Museum reopens to the public at noon May 19.

“Our community is still in the early stages of Phase I reopening and the museum is taking extra precautions for the safety of our staff, volunteers, and community members. As we await an order of hand sanitizer and other safety equipment, please be patient with our reduced public hours and increased safety protocol,” according to a release from the museum.

The temporary museum and gift shop hours that are open to visitors are Tuesday through Thursday noon to 5 p.m.

Museum staff are available by phone or email Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 452-3462 or info@thehistorymuseum.org.

The museum asks volunteers remain home until Phase 2 or possible longer and is not taking facility rentals at this time.

Research in the archives must be prearranged with a scheduled appointment by contacting Megan Sanford, archives administrator, at 452-3462 or archives@thehistorymuseum.org.

Donations should not be dropped off without first speaking to the staff at collections@thehistorymuseum.org or archives@thehistorymuseum.org.

The History Museum team will be sanitizing commonly touched areas throughout the museum, approximately every two hours, practicing social distancing of 6 feet whenever possible, and wearing masks while in common areas. Staff encourages visitors to do the same.

The museum’s guidelines for reopening are:

If you do not feel well or have COVID-19 symptoms (fever, respiratory illness, cough, sore throat) stay home and seek advice from a medical professional.

Observe one way traffic signage.

When you arrive to and exit from the museum, use the hand-sanitizer at the Museum entrances.

You must sign-in when visiting the museum. The sign-in station is located at the entrance of the gift shop. We are recording dates, names, addresses and phone numbers to track individuals that visit the museum in case of a COVID-19 reporting by a patron or museum staff member.

We suggest you wear a face mask while visiting. This is to keep you and our staff safe. Your chance of contracting COVID-19 lessens when wearing a mask in public.

Unless you are a family/household, please always keep 6 feet apart from each other while in the Museum.

Wash your hands for at least 20 second after using the restroom.

Do not touch your face.

Sneeze or cough into a tissue or elbow; sanitize or wash hands immediately afterwards.

Do not touch any of the museum displays and avoid unnecessarily handling items in the gift shop.

Only 10 persons will be allowed in the museum at a time.

