Fiber optic cables projects closing some downtown alleys, sidewalks and parking areas

Utility work associated with a Charter Communications fiber optic cable project requires an approximate two week through traffic closure of 1st Alley North between 5th and 6th Streets North and a three day through traffic closure 1st Alley South between 3rd and 4th

Streets South.

The project will also temporarily close on-street parking along the east side of 4th Street South between Central Avenue and 1st Alley South and the sidewalk along the east side of 4th Street North between Central Avenue and 1st Alley North.

losures are scheduled to begin 8 a.m. May 19.

Local vehicular and pedestrian access to area businesses will be maintained.

For more information, contact Big Sky Utilities at (406) 461-2389 or the City Engineers Office at 771-1258.

