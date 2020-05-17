Memorial Day ceremony will be done virtually due to pandemic restrictions

This year’s Memorial Day Ceremony from the Montana Veterans Memorial Association will be conducted online to comply with guidance for COVID-19 pandemic.

The ceremony will be at 2 p.m. May 25 at the Montana Veterans Memorial.

Navy Capt. Ken Robison, ret., will give the keynote speech and focus on a historical perspective of previous crises and moving forward as a nation.

“While in this national crisis we must all still strive to achieve the Constitution’s call for ‘a more perfect union,’ no matter what state or city is suffering as ‘E Pluribus Unum’ calls for, as it means ‘from many we are one,’” Richard Liebert, one of the event organizers, said in a release.

The public can view a live or delayed video of the ceremony on the Montana Veterans Memorial Facebook page. Video of the event will also be posted following the ceremony online at the Montana Veterans Memorial website.

The ceremony will be broadcast on Facebook Live and KGPF 89.9 FM, Liebert said.

The memorial was dedicated during a 2006 Memorial Day ceremony and the walls originally displayed tiles bearing the names of 2,774 veterans and now has 7,237 names. More than 80 new tiles will be added this year.

For more information on the ceremony, contact Mike Winters at 799-0179 or Liebert at 736-5791, wwranch@3rivers.net.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

