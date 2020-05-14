Oddfellows restrooms on commission agenda; Rec Center reopening details

During their May 19 meeting, City Commissioners will consider awarding a $151,208 contract for a precast concrete restroom from CXT, Inc., an L.B. Foster Company of Spokane.

The precast restroom would replace the aging restroom in Oddfellows Park and include an accessible stall, four stalls and two sinks on the women’s side; and an accessible stall, two stalls, two urinals and two sinks on the men’s side, according to Great Falls Park and Recreation.

Park and Rec progressing with park district projects; trail repairs; pandemic changes

It will also include an ADA drinking fountain unit on the exterior of the building.

The existing restroom is not handicap accessible; includes two stalls and two sinks on the women’s side; and two stalls, two urinals and one sink on the men’s side.

The City of Great Falls has a membership with Sourcewell to view their competitive bid contracts. As a Sourcewell member, the city can interact directly with awarded vendors to facilitate a purchase, allowing the city to work with the Sourcewell contract manager to verify pricing, answer contract questions or any other questions that may arise.

The restrooms were budgeted in the park district, year two funds.

The Community Recreation Center is set to reopen at 7 a.m. May 18 with just the front office and fitness center initially under the governor’s phase one reopening plan.

Rec Center staff have been preparing for reopening by reorganizing, painting, making minor improvements, cleaning, and sanitizing the facility.

All Rec Center members’ fitness passes were put on hold as of March 18. Any remaining days of patrons’ most recent membership will be added to a new membership starting on their first day back during Phase One of the reopening process. Check in the office for information on individual membership status.

Since the Rec Center is following specific guidelines, members are asked to pay attention to the six feet of social distancing at all times.

For now there will be a few things that are different:

New hours are Monday-Friday 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (closed Sundays);

No building reservations for gatherings or events can be made;

No day passes or drop in visits allowed during this time, however; new memberships will be allowed;

All members are required to check in the office before working out;

All members are encouraged to wear face masks;

Maintain the six feet of distance between other members while working out;

Please finish your workout on one machine before moving to another;

Members will be expected to clean their equipment before and after use. No exceptions;

Multiple new sanitation stations will be placed throughout the fitness center for your use;

Basketball court, dance studio, and sauna/steam room will be unavailable for now;

Zumba classes will not be offered in the dance studio during this time;

If you are feeling sick, have a temperature over 100.4, or a cough, please refrain from using the fitness center until you are better.

The weight room and Nautilus room will be open and all the equipment has been spaced to allow for social distancing. Some cardio equipment will be available, but not all of the cardio equipment has returned to the fitness center to allow for social distancing. The fitness center will only be allowed to operate at 50 percent capacity. If the allotted capacity is reached, patrons will be asked to wait until a member is finished working out and leaves. The locker rooms are available for use, with a limited number of people allowed in at one time. Members are asked to limit the duration of time spent in the locker room.

For more information, call the Rec Center at 727-6099.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

