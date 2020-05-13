Zoom luncheons for upcoming East 7th graders start next week
For parents of students starting 7th grade at East Middle School in the fall, the Great Falls School District would typically host a parent luncheon at the student’s elementary school.
But, with pandemic restrictions, that’s not possible, so East is starting zoom luncheons for parents and students next week.
Elementary school staff are sending the invite information to parents, but here’s the schedule:
Lincoln: 12:30 p.m. May 18
Morningside: 12:30 p.m. May 19
Sunnyside: 12:30 p.m. May 20
Mountain View: 12:30 p.m. May 21
Lewis & Clark: 12:30 p.m. May 22
Longfellow: 12:30 p.m. May 26
Whittier: 12:30 p.m. May 27
Chief Joseph: 11 a.m. May 28
Giant Springs: 12:30 p.m. May 28