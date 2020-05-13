Zoom luncheons for upcoming East 7th graders start next week

For parents of students starting 7th grade at East Middle School in the fall, the Great Falls School District would typically host a parent luncheon at the student’s elementary school.

But, with pandemic restrictions, that’s not possible, so East is starting zoom luncheons for parents and students next week.

Elementary school staff are sending the invite information to parents, but here’s the schedule:

Lincoln: 12:30 p.m. May 18

Morningside: 12:30 p.m. May 19

Sunnyside: 12:30 p.m. May 20

Mountain View: 12:30 p.m. May 21

Lewis & Clark: 12:30 p.m. May 22

Longfellow: 12:30 p.m. May 26

Whittier: 12:30 p.m. May 27

Chief Joseph: 11 a.m. May 28

Giant Springs: 12:30 p.m. May 28