Zoom luncheons for upcoming East 7th graders start next week

For parents of students starting 7th grade at East Middle School in the fall, the Great Falls School District would typically host a parent luncheon at the student’s elementary school.

But, with pandemic restrictions, that’s not possible, so East is starting zoom luncheons for parents and students next week.

GFPS to continue remote learning for remainder of school year

Elementary school staff are sending the invite information to parents, but here’s the schedule:

Lincoln: 12:30 p.m. May 18

Morningside: 12:30 p.m. May 19 Sunnyside: 12:30 p.m. May 20 Mountain View: 12:30 p.m. May 21 Lewis & Clark: 12:30 p.m. May 22 Longfellow: 12:30 p.m. May 26 Whittier: 12:30 p.m. May 27 Chief Joseph: 11 a.m. May 28 Giant Springs: 12:30 p.m. May 28

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

