Library opening to public with limited hours next week

The Great Falls Public Library is opening with limited hours beginning May 19.

Curbside is open Monday through Friday by appointment.

Starting May 19, the library hours are:

Tuesday: 1-6 p.m.

Wednesday: 1-6 p.m.

Thursday: 1-6 p.m.

Friday: 1-6 p.m.

Saturday: 1-6 p.m.

The library is opening Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10-11 a.m. for vulnerable populations only.

Library staff are available by phone at 453-0349 on Mondays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Tuesday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The library is not assessing late fees during the pandemic, but the book drops are open and items may be returned.

To prepare for the phased reopening, the library has installed plexiglass shields at each of the public desks. All staff will be wearing masks when working with the public and cleaning protocols have been established. Furniture and public computers have been rearranged to ensure social distancing.

Hand sanitizing stations have been installed throughout the library. Patrons are encouraged to practice good hygiene by covering coughs/sneezes and washing hands frequently. Patrons are also encourages to wear masks but they are not required.

Anyone feeling ill is asked not to come to the library.

Great Falls Public Library encourages patrons to call or email with any questions, and to follow the library on social media for updates.

email: questions@greatfallslibrary.org

