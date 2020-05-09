Sunday Reads: May 10

Enjoy the weather and Happy Mother’s Day.

Associated Press: It’s gone haywire: When COVID-19 arrived in rural America

L.A. Times: Study reports mutant coronavirus that may be more contagious

NPR (opinion): Always the bridesmaid, public health rarely spotlighted until it’s too late

Vox: States are trying to stop stimulus checks from seizure by debt collectors

Route Fifty: Work from home is here to stay

Route Fifty: House Democrats’ coronavirus aid plan would distribute county, city funding by population

NPR: School reopening plans: “A logistical nightmare”

