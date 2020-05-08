Drive-through clinic to general public opens May 9

Beginning at 10 a.m. May 9, Alluvion Health is offering drive through COVID-19 testing on a first come, first served basis, without an appointment or screening.

The clinic is still in the parking lot of the former Westgate Mall with marked entrances and exits.

The test is free, but some documentation will be completed to collect basic information.

This is a COVID-10 PCR test supervised by medical professionals and results should be available in 1-5 days, according to Alluvion.

The clinic is 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

