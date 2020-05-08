Dog park closed half day May 11

The Pacific Steel and Recycling Trailside Dog Park was scheduled to be closed May 7 for half a day for preventative turf maintenance, but due to weather conditions it was postponed.

The application of granular fertilization will now be done from 6 a.m. to noon May 11 and the dog park will be closed during that time.

Once the fertilization has been completed, the park will be reopened for use.

For questions regarding the repair project, contact Lonnie Dalke, parks Mmanager, at 771-1265.

