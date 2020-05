The 2020 Home and Garden Show and Sale has been canceled.

It does not meet the phase one or phase two criteria set out by the governor and the Cascade County City-County Health Department, according to Katie Hanning, director of the Home Builders Association of Great Falls.

“This is devastating to our association and to our many vendors who use our show to create business,” Hanning said.

The 2021 Home and Garden Show and Sale is set for March 26-28.

