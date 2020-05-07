County treasurer’s office has resumed normal operating hours, open to public

The Cascade County Treasurer’s Office has resumed normal operating hours from 7 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Monday through Friday under the governor’s phase one reopening guidelines.

According to Cascade County Treasurer Diane Heikkila, county employees will be available to issue motor vehicle registrations and renewals and to accept property tax payments.

A limited number of appointments will continue to be scheduled, and appointments can be made by calling 454-6860, ext. 0.

Walk-in clients will be accommodated to the extent that the six-foot social distancing requirement can be maintained.

Heikkila said in a release, “we will admit the number of walk-in customers that space allows in keeping with the social distancing requirements. Overflow customers who arrive without an appointment should line up accordingly outside the Treasurer’s Office. A county employee will manage incoming/outgoing client numbers to sustain the social distancing requirements.”

To accommodate long lines, the county has painted yellow lines on the outside sidewalk to demarcate the proper distancing.

Heikkila said the county is also attempting to position clerks to maintain a safe distance at the counter, possibly making wait times a little longer. These adjustments are to protect the public and the employees.

County residents can do routine vehicle registration renewals online.

Dealership Titles from banks that have arrived in the Treasurer’s Office and are properly signed can be handled online, as well.

Call 454-6860, ext. 0 to confirm your paperwork is in order.

Property taxes can be paid online or with a check mailed to the County at P.O. Box 2549, Great Falls, MT 59403 or placed in the drop-box located in the entry foyer of the Treasurer’s office building at 121 4th St. N. Checks must be made out for the full payment amount, as the state does not allow the county to accept partial payments, according to Heikkila.

