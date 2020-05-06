GFPS planning graduate only ceremonies

Great Falls Public Schools will hold graduation ceremonies at Montana Expo Park with graduates only, no spectators of visitors in late May.

According to GFPS, the CMR graduation will be 6:30 p.m. May 29; the Paris Gibson Education Center ceremony is 10:30 a.m. May 30 and Great Falls High School is 2 p.m. May 30.

No spectators will be allowed, but GFPS is working with local radio and television to live stream the events.

Principals are working with staff at each of the high schools “to honor the graduates and their families in a special manner that is unique to each school culture. Those plans will be solidified and out to parents and students by the end of the week,” according to GFPS.

This story will be updated.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

