Portion of 8th Street South closed this week for utility work

Utility work will close 8th Street South between 5th Avenue South and 9th Avenue South from May 4-8.

The city has contracted with Planned and Engineered Construction, Inc. for the installation of sewer liner on the existing sewer main beneath the 8th Street South.

The contractor will provide barricades and detour signs in the area of construction for traffic routing.

Access for local and business related traffic will be available during the construction.

For more information about the 8th Street South road closure, contact Mikaela Schultz, city civil engineer, at 771-1258.

