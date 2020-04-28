County awards $158K contract for Franklin Avenue repair

County Commissioners unanimously approved a $158,219 contract for a Franklin Avenue project during their April 28 meeting.

The county hired Big Sky Civil and Environmental, Inc. to perform engineering services related to the planning, design and construction supervision of the reconstruction of Franklin Avenue overlay, which consists of a 0.2 foot thick plant mix overlay of about 0.5 miles of roadway, according to the staff report.

United Materials was the only company to submit a bid for the project, according to the county.

Les Payne, interim county public works director, told commissioners that Franklin Avenue is in rough shape and was on the county’s plan for repair in 2021 but since the Montana Department of Transportation was already working in the area, it was in the best interested of the county to do the project now while contractors were in the area.

United Materials is the contractor for the MDT project.

Payne said the Franklin Avenue project hadn’t been scheduled but the county was working with United to get the project scheduled.

