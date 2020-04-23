Street sweeping schedule April 27-30

The city’s street sweeping continues next week.

Residents are asked to move their vehicles on their scheduled day from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The schedule is subject to change due to weather conditions.

For questions, call 406-771-1401.

April 27: All streets from 28th Street North to 38th Street North from River Drive North to Central Avenue.

April 28: All avenues from 27th Street North through 38th Street North from Fairway Drive to 3rd Avenue North. Also North Park Addition.

April 29: All streets and avenues from 38th Street North through 57th Street North from 10th Avenue North to 2nd Avenue North. Also Agri-Tech Park Addition.

April 30: All streets from 27th Street South through 38th Street South from Central Avenue to 10th Avenue South. Also Central Avenue from 38th Street South to 46th Street South.

