GFPS asking for parent input on whether to reopen schools

The Great Falls Public Schools board is seeing input from parents regarding the decision to reopen schools.

On April 22, Gov. Steve Bullock announced his phased plan, which leaves the decision up to local school districts on whether they want to reopen beginning May 7.

Bullock announces phased plan for reopening, lifting stay home order Sunday with physical distancing encouraged

GFPS told The Electric that day that it would discuss the issue during a meeting on April 27 but would not take action until a special meeting on May 4.

“Although the ultimate decision of the board will be based on ensuring, to the best of our ability, that our students, staff and volunteers are served in a health, safe and secure school environment, we are interested in the input from our parents as our staff and trustees consider what is best for our community,” according to GFPS.

The district is asking for one response per household and the survey will remain open through noon April 27.

