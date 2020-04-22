GFFR responds to apartment fire overnight, four transported to hospital

Great Falls Fire Rescue responded to a second alarm structure fire at the Glacier Apartments at 505 3rd Ave. N. overnight.

The call came in at 1:03 a.m. and was dispatched as an oven fire. When firefighters arrived, the basement level apartment kitchen where the fire originated was fully involved, according to Battalion Chief Bob Shupe.

Three people were pulled out of the apartment and transported by ambulance initially and later a fourth person was transported by ambulance. As of 3 a.m. there were no fatalities, but no updates on the condition of those taken to the hospital.

Shupe said GFFR was getting reports of people trapped and jumping out of windows when they arrived, but it wasn’t clear if that had happened.

When GFFR arrived, Shupe said there were a lot of moving parts as people were in the hallways while fire was trying to get in to contain the fire in the basement level of the four-story building with about 42 units. The basement level is partially underground with windows at ground level.

Shupe said firefighters extinguished the fire within 15 minutes of arrival.

Three engines, a tower truck and the battalion chief responded as well as all available ambulances initially, Shupe said. A second alarm was called in, meaning other firefighters were called on for duty to backfill those on the Glacier Apartments fire and that crew covered the rest of the city.

By 3:30 a.m. crews were still clearing the building, checking for smoke levels to determine which apartments would be inhabitable and pulling out cats for residents.

GFFR and Great Falls Police Department were working with the property manager and the Salvation Army and Red Cross to account for all residents and determine who would need temporary housing.

By 3 a.m. Sally One was on scene providing water and some resources to first responders and residents.

A fire investigator was on scene to determine the cause of the fire.

