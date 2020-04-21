BMW motorcycle rally postponed to 2021 in Great Falls

The continued uncertainty regarding COVID-19 has caused the 2020 BMW Motorcycle Owners of America National Rally, scheduled to be in Great Falls at the end of June to postpone to June 24-27, 2021.

“It’s a tough call,” BMW MOA Board President, Wes Fitzer said in a release, “but without a crystal ball, I think one year from now gives us the best opportunity to offer our members a rally environment that is healthy and safe, where they can join their friends and feel comfortable that it’s ‘ok’ to have a good time.”

This rally will come to Great Falls, Montana, bringing in roughly 5,000 visitors in June 2021.

The postponement is an estimated $70,000 loss for the Montana Expo Park in the current fiscal year, according to Susan Shannon, the facility director. The good news, she said, is that revenue will come back to Expo Park in the next fiscal year.

“We look forward to those guests riding through our diverse landscapes and experiencing our local dining establishments, retail shops, grocery stores, and fuel stations, with the current health crisis in the rear view mirror,” according to a release from Visit Great Falls Tourism.

“We appreciate the difficult decision the BMW Motorcycle Owners Association Board of Directors were faced with and think they made the best decision they could given the current environment” Rebecca Engum, executive director of Great Falls Montana Tourism said in a release. “While COVID-19 continues to disrupt the Tourism Industry in Great Falls in the short-term, we continue to focus on 2021, 2022 and beyond to support the recovery of our local economy with rescheduled and new events.”

