NWS Great Falls offering online weather spotter class April 24

The Great Falls office of the National Weather Service is offering it’s first online weather education and spotter class on April 24 from 2-3:30 p.m.

Registration is here.

“This class is open for anyone whether you are already a trained spotter looking for a refresher, interested in becoming a trained weather spotter, a current weather observer, a teacher, student and/or parent who is currently teaching/learning about weather and wants to learn more in a unique environment with a live NWS meteorologist,” according to NWS Great Falls.

For questions, email tfx.spotters@noaa.gov or , or call 406-453-2081.

