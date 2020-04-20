Nominations open for Paris Gibson Award

Nominations are now open for the eleventh annual Paris Gibson Award, named for the founder of Great Falls. It was established to honor the citizen who best embodies the vision and excellence exemplified by Paris Gibson.

To be eligible for the award, as selected by the Paris Gibson Month Celebration Committee, a nominee must meet the following criteria:

be a current resident of Great Falls

Have provided significant impact to the City of Great Falls

Have provided leadership for the community through volunteerism

Have performed selfless action for the betterment of the community

Chuck and Gerry Jennings are 2019 Paris Gibson Award winners

The award winner will receive a $500 check provided by Jimmy and Debbie Filipowicz of Steel Etc., which may be given to a local charity of the winner’s choice; have a tree, donated by Steve Tilleraas of Tilleraas Landscape and Nursery, planted in West Bank Park in their honor, with a granite marker donated by Montana Granite; a plaque donated by Greg Hall of Access Fitness; and a ride in a 1918 Model T Ford, provided by Kurt Baltrusch of the Skunk Wagon Club, in the Fourth of July Parade.

Linda Caricaburu, Brad Talcott named winners of Paris Gibson Award

The winner will be announced before the Great Falls Municipal Band Concert at 7 p.m. July 1 in the Mansfield Convention Center.

Deadline for entries is May 13. Nomination forms are available at the Great Falls Park & Recreation Department, 1700 River Drive N., or online.

Prior winners are: Doug Wicks, 2010; Norma Ashby, 2011; Greg Hall, 2012; Ian and Nancy Davidson, 2013; Gene Thayer, 2014; Bill and Joan-Nell Macfadden, 2015; Arlyne Reichert, 2016; Sheila Rice, 2017; Brad Talcott and Linda Caricaburu, 2018; and Chuck and Gerry Jennings, 2019.

For questions about the award, call Norma Ashby, 453-7078.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

