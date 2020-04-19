Sunday Reads: April 19

Hope everyone enjoyed the lovely weather today!

The New York Times: It’s the end of the world economy as we know it

Vox: March’s record-breaking collapse in retail sales, explained

NPR: Retail spending just fell off a cliff

NPR: Returning to old favorites? Comfort TV (and books and music) is a new trend

The Atlantic: Millenials are the new lost generation

Foreign Affairs: Coronavirus and the future of surveillance

The Atlantic: The city that has flattened the coronavirus curve

Food and Wine: It’s time to delete your delivery apps

SmartCities: Pandemic costs are ‘blowing massive holes’ in cities’ budgets

Politico: Coronavirus risks a return of the throwaway culture

Wired: The pandemic could be an opportunity to remake cities

City Journal: Cities and pandemics have a long history

Forbes: How smart cities are protecting against coronavirus but threatening privacy

Five Thirty Eight: Why did the world shut down for COVID-19, but not Ebola, SARS or Swine Flu?

PBS: ‘The worst is yet to come.’ How COVID-19 could wipe out many rural hospitals

The Atlantic: Unlicensed haircuts are only the beginning

NPR: ‘We haven’t learned from history’: ‘Radio Influenza’ is a warning from 1918

The Atlantic: A new statistic reveals why America’s COVID-19 numbers are flat

