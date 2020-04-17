Registration for city Park and Rec summer programs opens April 21

Registration for Great Falls Park and Recreation Community Recreation Center summer programs and swimming lessons starts April 21.

Registration is available online only and begins at 6:30 a.m.

“At this time, it is anticipated that all programs will begin as scheduled. If there are any changes, deposits/payments will be refunded or may be applied to later dates or other activities,” according to a release from Park and Rec office.

Summer camps include a variety of themes for various age groups including Kiddie Kamp for children entering kindergarten and 1st grade, Rugrats Camp for children entering grades 2nd and 3rd, Explorer Camp for children entering grades 4-6th and Outdoor Adventure Camp for children entering grades 6-8th.

Other camps include art, basketball, football, softball, girls golf, Stream Girls and World of Game Design Camps.

For detailed information on camps and lessons, check out the Park and Recreation Summer Guide 2020. The guide also has information on special events at the Electric City Water Park, Pet and Doll Parade, Kid’s Fishing Day, Lions Family FunFest, Race Montana triathlon, Luminaria Walk, Mansfield Center for the Performing Arts Events, and Municipal Band concerts; and general information on a variety of topics including information on pools, golf courses, Multi-Sports, city parks, River’s Edge Trail, Peoples Park and Recreation Foundation, Park Pals, and other recreational opportunities in Great Falls.

The Summer Guide is available online on the City of Great Falls Park and Rec website.

For more information contact the Park and Rec office at 406-771-1265.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

