City seeking applicants for various advisory boards

The city is accepting applications to serve on several boards and commissions.

Applications are available for all boards and commissions at the city manager’s office, Civic Center, Room 201, by calling 455-8450; or may be obtained from the Advisory Boards section on the city’s website. Application deadline is 5 p.m. May 8.

LIBRARY BOARD

The city is seeking applications to serve on the Library Board for a five-year term through June 30, 2025. There is one opening on the board.

The board consists of five members who oversee the library policies and operations including book policies and service to the city, county, and pathfinder Federation of Libraries.

Meetings are held on the fourth Tuesday of each month at 4:30 p.m. For more information, contact Susie McIntyre at the Great Falls Public Library at 453-9706.

AUDIT COMMITTEE

There is an opening for one citizen to serve on the Audit Committee for a three year term through June 30, 2023.

The Audit Committee was established by the City Commission in October of 1992 and consists of six members to include the mayor, a commissioner, the city manager, the fiscal services director and two private citizens.

The Audit Committee provides assurance that financial disclosures made by management reasonably portray the ity’s financial condition, results of operations and plans and long-term commitments. Experience or interest in financial information is helpful. For more information, contact Melissa Kinzler at 455-8476.

BUSINESS IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT BOARD OF TRUSTEES

There are currently three openings on the Business Improvement District Board of Trustees to fill four-year terms from July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2024. There is one board member with a term expiring that is interested and eligible for a second term.

The board consists of seven members appointed by the City Commission, serving four-year terms. The board oversees the functions, operations, management and administration as necessary to carry out the purposes and objectives of the Business Improvement District.

Interested applicants must be owners of property within the boundaries of the Business Improvement District or their personal representative, agent or guardian. Meetings are scheduled on the second Thursday of each month at 9 a.m. For more information, contact the Business Improvement District at 727-5430.

HOUSING AUTHORITY ADVISORY BOARD

There are two openings on the Housing Authority Advisory Board for the tenant member positions for two-year terms running from July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2022.

The GFHA Board consists of seven commissioners appointed by the City Commission; two tenant members and five non-tenant members. The tenant applicants must be a resident of the Housing Authority properties, living on the main site, Austin Hall, Sunrise Courts, Yeoman Tynes, Russell, Sand Hills, Holland Court Apartments or be a tenant participating in the GFHA Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program. Non-resident members should have expertise in the areas of law, architecture, real estate, engineering, finance, clergy or social work.

The Housing Authority provides safe, decent, sanitary, and affordable housing for the community’s low income residents. They also set policy for operation and management of public housing properties, HUD-Section 8 programs, and other affordable housing programs. The board also serves as the loan committee for the city’s Housing Rehabilitation Program.

Board meetings are held the third Thursday of each month at noon, for about two hours. For more information, contact Greg Sukut or Chris Tinker at 453-4311.

ADVISORY COMMISSION ON INTERNATIONAL RELATIONSHIPS

There are currently several openings on the ACIR Commission. The commission consists of nine to 11 members. The commission provides support, coordination and exchange of information for international programs in the community. Meetings are generally held on the fourth Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. For additional information, contact Krista Artis at 455-8450.

MANSFIELD CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS ADVISORY BOARD

There is currently one opening on the Mansfield Center for the Performing Arts Advisory Board. The appointment would be for a partial three-year terms expiring December 31, 2022. The board consists of five to seven members. The board advises on all matters related to the successful operation of the Mansfield Center for the Performing Arts and public meeting rooms. Meetings are the third Friday of each month at noon. For more information contact Owen Grubenhoff at 455-8510.

PARKING ADVISORY COMMISSION

There is currently one opening. The appointment will be for the remainder of a three-year term through April 30, 2022.

The commission consists of five members, appointed by the City Commission, and an ex-officio member appointed by the Business Improvement District. Experience or interest in the Great Falls Central Business District is helpful but not necessary. The commission advises the City Commission, city manager, and Planning and Community Development staff on matters related to parking issues within the Downtown Parking District. Applicants must reside within the City of Great Falls. For more information, contact Craig Raymond at 455-8530.

POLICE ADVISORY COMMISSION

There is currently one opening for a partial term through June 30, 2021 and a second opening for a three-year term through June 30, 2023. The Police Commission consists of three members appointed by the City Commission. Responsibilities and duties of members include reviewing all applicants for police officer positions and hearing disciplinary appeals for the Police Department.

Applicants must be have qualifications required by law to hold a municipal office and must reside within the city limits. Knowledge of the judicial system and rules of evidence relating to court hearings is desirable. For more information on the commission please contact Capt. Jeff Newton at 455-8413.

