Cascade Quartet hosting virtual concert April 19

Since COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the season’s remaining Great Falls Symphony and Chamber Music Series, the musicians have put together a special compilation of Cascade Quartet members in a virtual concert.

Great Falls Symphony cancels remainder of season due to COVID-19

The Quartet members will be joined by Su Suits on the piano for the virtual concert that will be posted to their YouTube channel on April 19 at 2 p.m.

The quartet members will be performing pieces “that are near and dear to their hearts,” according to the quartet.

The group encourages locals to grab a creative project of their own and the let the music inspire them as they work, then share photos of their projects on their Facebook page or send them an email here.

