Street sweeping schedule April 20-23

Street sweeping is scheduled to continue April 20-23 in Great Falls, but it’s weather dependent and subject to change.

Weather conditions pushed last week’s schedule into next week.

Residents are asked to move vehicles from the area 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on their scheduled day.

For questions, contact 771-1401.

April 20: All streets from 16th Street North through 27th Street North from Central Avenue to 8th Avenue North. Also 25th Street North from 8th Avenue North to River Drive North.

April 21: All avenues from 13th Street North to 27th Street North from 8th Avenue North to 3rd Avenue North.

April 22: All streets from 16th Street South to 26th Street South from Central Avenue to 10th Avenue South. Also streets and avenues from 13th Street South to 18th Street South from Valeria Way to 8th Avenue South (Chowen Springs).

April 23: All avenues from 13th Street South to 26th Street South from 1st Avenue South to 9th Avenue South.

