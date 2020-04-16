City planning to use $498K for fire truck purchase

Great Falls Fire Rescue is asking to use $498,927 of the city’s Community Development Block Grant funds to replace its current 2004 model fire engine pumper truck, which is housed at Station 1 downtown.

During the April 21 meeting, City Commissioners will be asked to approve GFFR’s request for CDBG funds and also the purchase of the truck.

City staff attended a national training conference in January and noticed that other communities were using their CDBG public improvement category funds to help with local fire department needs, according to staff.

In staff discussions, GFFR noted their equipment needs are not easily met through other funding sources and that replacing the 2004 truck is one of their highest priority needs since the current truck no longer meets the National Fire Protection Association standard.

Since the city hasn’t used CDBG funds for firefighting needs in the past, city staff had the Denver office of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development review the proposal before bringing it to the commission.

The proposal meets HUD’s guidelines, according to staff, since the service area for Station 1 corresponds with a significant low to moderate income population based on Census data analysis. That station also fields the highest volume of service calls within the city.

With the grant funds, the city would purchase a 2019 Enforcer Pumper Fire Apparatus from Hughes Fire Equipment of Spokane, Wash.

Currently, GFFR is using a 2004 Pierce Fire Pumper as a front line apparatus that would be moved into reserve status or sold.

The original submitted bid provided to GFFR was for $498,927 and includes a factory discount that could lower the purchase price.

On April 10, GFFR received a revised bid reducing the amount to $494,335. If that discount is secured, the difference in cost will stay in the city’s CDBG fund for future eligible projects.

The city is using it’s H-GAC Cooperative Purchasing Agreement, which commissioners approved in 2015, and allows the city to use a competitive bidding process with the increased buying power of the purchasing group.

