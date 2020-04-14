Suicide prevention webinar is Friday

NoMore Violence Week is offering a free webinar on suicide prevention on April 17.

In an email from the Alliance for Youth, organizers said, “we’re seeing an uptick in suicidal thoughts, ideation and attempts during the COVID-19 pandemic. The need to learn more of the signs and resources available in prevention of suicide are critical, no more than ever.”

The webinar is noon to 1 p.m. April 17 and the registration is here.

This presentation by Karl Rosston, the suicide prevention coordinator for the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, focuses on suicide within our culture with specific attention towards Montana. The presentation covers national and Montana data, demographics of a suicidal person, warning signs, risk assessment, training on how to intervene with a suicidal person, evidenced-based practices and resources available.

In his role, Rosston provides evidenced-based programs to all Montana secondary schools, implements the State Suicide Prevention Plan, supports the Montana Suicide Prevention Lifeline, implements firearm safety programs and statewide media campaigns, provides suicide prevention trainings and coordinates suicide prevention efforts around the state. Karl is adjunct faculty at the Montana Law Enforcement Academy and a nationally certified trainer in QPR and Mental Health First Aid.

Rosston was previously the director of social services at Shodair Children’s Hospital in Helena. Before returning to Montana, he was on the faculty of the University of Colorado, School of Medicine and a clinical consultant with the Colorado Division of Youth Corrections.

He is a licensed clinical social worker who maintains a small private practice in Helena. He received his Master’s in Social Work from the University of Denver and his Bachelor’s in Psychology from the University of Montana.

